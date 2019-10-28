Expanding Horizons: Cancer Support Community Central NJ Reaches Multicultural Communities Where They Are

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer Support Community Central New Jersey (CSCCNJ) has embarked on a Multicultural Outreach Initiative to increase access for underserved populations to cancer support, programs, and services. The initiative will allow CSCCNJ to provide culturally appropriate, evidence-based education; health and wellness; and nutrition programs to cancer patients and their families (with a special emphasis on children impacted by the disease).

CSCCNJ is working closely with community leaders in the Hispanic/Latino; South Asian; Caribbean and African-American; LGBTQ; and others to bridge the support gap with programs and services tailored to their lives.

The efforts include a variety of partnerships to create a unique plan catered to the needs of each community, beginning with conducting listening sessions to understand what the issues are. "It is important to meet the unique needs of the community, where they are, not where we are, by letting go of bias and assumption when working with the participants and the solution is not cookie cutter. No one is just a statistic," says CSCCNJ CEO Amy Sutton.

This year, CSCCNJ hosted a Día Familiar de Bienestar, which was delivered completely in Spanish and held in partnership with Saint Peter's University Hospital and Novartis. Healthcare educators and wellness instructors provided nutrition education, mindfulness practice, Yoga, Zumba®, and more for families impacted by a cancer diagnosis. Community programs like this led to the revival of a support group facilitated in Spanish.

In 2019, CSCCNJ unveiled its Vision for the Future, a five-part strategic plan that includes Outreach to Underserved Communities as one of its five pillars for expanding support to those impacted by a cancer diagnosis. The other pillars, which were developed to improve CSCCNJ's ability to meet the needs of persons with cancer, survivors, families, and caregivers, are Nutrition; Support4Families; and Patient Centered Care. In addition, CSCCNJ is working with philanthropists to create an Unmet Needs fund to assist with the overwhelming financial burden of a cancer diagnosis.

To help support and grow this initiative, The Far Hills Race Meeting Association and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset's Community Health Partnership recently awarded $300,000 to CSCCNJ specifically geared to Multicultural Outreach.

In addition to the funds, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset's professional staff will partner with CSCCNJ in the community and at the organization's Bedminster campus to provide community health education programs-including cooking classes and educational seminars on cancer prevention-presented by a hospital nutritionist.

"This grant will help us reach cancer patients and their families who may not be accessing the support services they need due to language or cultural barriers and will expand the educational programs we offer in our community," says Sutton. "We are grateful for the support of the Far Hills Race Meeting Association and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset."

The CSCCNJ programs are incorporated into the underserved communities through a process of utilizing three areas: public health, social work, and child life. Public Health will do extensive literature searches to identify the demographics and health disparities in the different multicultural communities in New Jersey, and nationwide trends and statistics. Social Workers will develop plans for outreach with local community partners in a variety of topics such as nutrition, education, and wellness. Child Life Specialists will provide additional support for children impacted by the disease. These three skill sets will foster culturally and developmentally appropriate programs for children and families impacted by cancer.

"This is just the beginning. The more we are out in the community and listening to what these unique needs are, the more effective our services can be," says Katherine Schaible, LSW, Manager, Outreach and Program Support. "Combining social work, child life, and public health professionals is a recipe for success to provide culturally appropriate services. This cannot be accomplished without the support of local partners and community members."

About Cancer Support Community Central New Jersey:

