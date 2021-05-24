Expansion of Vertafore's Orange Partner Program Provides Independent Agencies Flexibility and More Solutions Choices

DENVER, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced new additions to its Orange Partner Program to offer customers more tools to manage their agency operations and improve their client digital engagement.

The program's latest integration partners are made possible through Vertafore's unique, API-backed open platform that enables complementary technologies to integrate with Vertafore solutions. Orange Partners undergo a rigorous vetting process to ensure they meet Vertafore's standards. From sales and marketing to communications and document management, the Orange Partner Program enables Vertafore customers to choose the tools and services that best meet their business needs.

Vertafore added five new integration partners focused on helping agencies better manage and automate processes, distribute insurance products and streamline communications systems:





ClarionDoor® provides MGA customers with an enter-once, quote-everywhere experience that is connected with over 25 E&S carriers, enabling them to streamline the quoting process without rekeying submissions for E&S commercial general liability and commercial property.

provides MGA customers with an enter-once, quote-everywhere experience that is connected with over 25 E&S carriers, enabling them to streamline the quoting process without rekeying submissions for E&S commercial general liability and commercial property. iAutomate Surety integrates with AMS360® and Sagitta® to help agencies automate their workflows and surety bond programs from issuance and tracking, through billing and reporting.

integrates with AMS360® and Sagitta® to help agencies automate their workflows and surety bond programs from issuance and tracking, through billing and reporting. Inteveo, LLC , integrates AMS360 with an agency's RingCentral® phone system to boost agent productivity and improve client communications.

, integrates AMS360 with an agency's RingCentral® phone system to boost agent productivity and improve client communications. Pathway provides automation tools for AMS360 and QQCatalyst® to streamline renewals, automate billing reminders and provide an intuitive real-time client experience.

provides automation tools for AMS360 and QQCatalyst® to streamline renewals, automate billing reminders and provide an intuitive real-time client experience. PerfectQuote® is a Group Insurance CPQ solution that helps benefits brokers and general agents procure, analyze and sell insurance faster, error-free, all without data entry.

In addition, Vertafore added two new integration partners that provide solutions to help agencies build stronger relationships and deliver a high-quality client digital experience:

Forge3 ® ActiveAgency website platform connects with AMS360 and QQCatalyst to seamlessly capture leads and other form submissions automatically.

® ActiveAgency website platform connects with AMS360 and QQCatalyst to seamlessly capture leads and other form submissions automatically. InsuredMine is an all-in-one sales CRM and marketing automation platform for AMS360 and QQCatalyst to help agencies convert, engage and retain clients.

Introducing Professional Services Partners

Vertafore also announced a new category of Orange Partner. Professional Services Partners provide service offerings that complement the solutions Vertafore customers use every day:

Angela Adams Consulting provides advice, custom solutions and remote services related to front and back-office insurance agency operations.

provides advice, custom solutions and remote services related to front and back-office insurance agency operations. Archway is an IT provider for independent agencies that plans, implements and supports an agency's specific technology vision and mission.

is an IT provider for independent agencies that plans, implements and supports an agency's specific technology vision and mission. Cover Desk 's virtual assistants offer personalized administrative services so insurance professionals can focus on their core business.

's virtual assistants offer personalized administrative services so insurance professionals can focus on their core business. WAHVE® is an innovative contract talent solution that matches experienced professionals with an agency's talent needs.

"Today's technology landscape is as dynamic as it has been since I started in the industry 11 years ago and it's important that Vertafore is able to meet the needs of the solutions that our customers leverage for their business needs," said Doug Mohr, vice president of industry relations and partnerships at Vertafore. "These integrations let agencies tailor their solutions to fit the needs of their clients and lines of business. An important part of our open-platform strategy is to ensure these tools have been thoroughly vetted for their integration and exceptional functionality for the independent agency."

"As an independent agency owner, I love new technology, but I'm not willing to trust 'just any' tech provider. That's why the Orange Partner Program is so important to me," said Dana Coates, CEO of United Western Insurance Brokers, Inc. "I'm assured that the technology providers I'm working with have been vetted, that they know how to integrate properly and that they adhere to the stringent security standards established by Vertafore. This gives me peace of mind."

Vertafore launched its Orange Partner Program in 2019 to enable agencies to integrate complementary, best-in-class business solutions with their Vertafore products. The program, which is unique in the industry, lets Vertafore customers take advantage of integrations with existing products, while third-party technology providers get access to integration opportunities with Vertafore's full suite of agency management system products through available APIs.

The Orange Partner Program integrates technology offered by 27 partners, and new partners join the program frequently. Learn more about Vertafore's open platform strategy and hear directly from many over the program's partners during Vertafore's Kickoff Week for Accelerate, powered by NetVU, May 25–27.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

