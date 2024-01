Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Other stakeholders

Date 17 January 2024

Expectations for 2024

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s expectations for 2024 are a net profit in the range DKK 1.8-2.2 billion.

Additional comments on the expectations will be provided in the bank’s annual report for 2023, publication of which is expected on 31 January 2024, as previously announced.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment