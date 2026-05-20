Expedia Aktie
WKN DE: A1JRLJ / ISIN: US30212P3038
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20.05.2026 15:12:03
Expedia Group To Acquire CarTrawler To Expand B2B Car Rental And Ground Transport Solutions
(RTTNews) - Travel marketplace Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire CarTrawler, an Ireland-based B2B platform powering car rental, ground transport and Insurtech solutions for the global travel industry.
CarTrawler's platform brings exceptional depth, breadth and expertise across these areas, connecting more than 550 car rental suppliers and over 500 mobility suppliers to more than 300 leading travel brands around the world, including more than 70 airlines.
CarTrawler's capabilities, combined with Expedia Group's extensive scale, technology and partner network, unlock several new growth opportunities. Supply partners get access to incremental demand through a much larger distribution base
B2B demand partners get richer, more comprehensive access to car rental, ground transport and Insurtech supply at highly competitive rates as well as customized technology for seamlessly integrating these solutions into their existing platforms.
Travelers in turn get unrivaled choice and superior value, whether booking through Expedia Group brands or via B2B partners.
The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the second half of 2026.
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