Expedite All Launches Reefer Van Network

The expansion of Expedite All's small vehicle shipping network delivers innovation and convenience to the refrigerated small vehicle space

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedite All, the tech-enabled innovator disrupting the small vehicle expedite shipping industry, today announced the launch of Reefer Van Network, a nationwide transportation network that gives shippers on demand access to refrigerated small vehicles. Reefer Van Network offers shippers immediate access to one of the largest networks of refrigerated sprinter vans, box trucks and straight trucks in the U.S., all through a single online platform. Reefer Van Network will operate as a division of Expedite All.

"We created Expedite All because we recognized that shippers had a need for dedicated and expedite small vehicle transportation that was not being met in the fragmented expedite marketplace," said Alex Winston, president of Expedite All. "With Reefer Van Network, our goal is to bring the same spirit of innovation and convenience to the refrigerated space. By bringing together one of the largest networks of experienced small vehicle owner-operators on one online platform, we have created a competitive market that reduces cost, improves service and makes it easier for shippers to book the reefer vehicles they need, when they need them."

Reefer Van Network specializes in refrigerated transportation and works exclusively with refrigerated vehicles. All vehicles must be less than ten years old and meet stringent temperature control and monitoring requirements. Every vehicle available on Reefer Van Network undergoes periodic temperature control experiments to ensure that refrigeration capabilities are never in doubt. Additionally, each vehicle in the network is required to install a temperature data logger provided by Reefer Van Network to ensure the reefer unit maintains cargo at the appropriate temperature at all times. Reefer Van Network vehicles are most commonly used to transport pharmaceutical products, non-hazmat chemicals and adhesives, ingredients and perishables including flowers and foods including meat, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and juices.

To learn more about the Reefer Van Network, please visit https://reefervannetwork.com/.

About Expedite All

Expedite All is an emerging industry disruptor, leveraging proprietary Truck Map and Freight Rate Calculator technology and a network of more than 1,000 trusted small vehicle carriers to offer shippers a new transportation option: short- to long-haul expedite services at rates up to 10% lower than traditional expedite. Expedite All is a faster, less costly and more sustainable transportation solution. To learn more, visit www.expediteall.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/expedite-all/.

