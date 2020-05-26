Expedition Overland Continues to Answer Call for Uplifting Family Adventure Content

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, May 21 at 7:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time, Expedition Overland (XO) launched Episode One of their five-part original YouTube adventure, the Arctic Solo Series. Episodes will be released weekly on Expedition Overland's YouTube Channel.

After four successful seasons with more than 258 million minutes watched on YouTube and 74+ million minutes streamed on Amazon Prime Video, the upcoming Arctic Solo Series follows the adventures of just one truck and a small crew tackling the Canadian Arctic during the winter. Viewers are introduced to crew members Richard and Ashley Giordano, who travel through sub-zero temperatures and remote landscapes in Expedition Overland's 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

Clay Croft, owner and creator of Expedition Overland, believes the new series continues to answer the call for uplifting adventure content as viewers flock to YouTube during the recent social distancing and quarantine measures. "Expedition Overland has always worked to create inspirational and educational adventures. With everything going on in the world this year, this Arctic adventure should be a great escape for the adventurous mind."

Filming locations include the state of Montana and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia as well as the Canadian Yukon and Northwest Territories.

About the Arctic Solo Episodes

EPISODE 1: PREPARING THE 2016 TACOMA FOR AN ARCTIC ROAD TRIP

The Expedition Overland team ready the Toyota Tacoma for -35F winter conditions and ice roads. Crew members Richard and Ashley prepare for departure.

Episode 2: "US-CANADA BORDER CROSSINGS ARE EASY," THEY SAID

Despite facing challenges at the border, Richard and Ashley visit the scenic Icefields Parkway near Jasper, Alberta, soak in the Liard River Hot Springs, and continue up the Alaska Highway to Whitehorse, Yukon.

Episode 3: STUCK ON THE DEMPSTER HIGHWAY FOR SEVEN DAYS

Richard and Ashley try the famous Sourtoe Cocktail in Dawson City. The couple heads north on the Dempster Highway, enjoying the remote but beautiful scenery and the resident wildlife. Inclement weather conditions threaten the duo's plans.

Episode 4: EXPLORING INUVIK BY ICE ROAD, SNOWMOBILE AND DOGSLED

The XO team members experience northern life in the remote town of Inuvik, including a day trip to the hamlet of Aklavik for a history lesson, a snowmobile ride, and a visit to an igloo with a familiar face.

Episode 5: DRIVING TO TUKTOYAKTUK... IN THE WINTER

Richard and Ashley take advantage of a weather window in hopes of a successful trip north to the Arctic Ocean bordering the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk. Weather problems continue to plague the team, but a little bit of luck and some patience sees the couple's successful return to a warmer climate.

ABOUT EXPEDITION OVERLAND (XOverland, XO)

Expedition Overland (XO) is a docu-reality series that follows a team of adventurers and their outfitted vehicles through some of the world's most remote places. With a crew of "ordinary people doing extraordinary things," the show features the adventures, struggles, and unique people and places they meet along the way. XO journeys require teamwork, problem solving, ingenuity, and endurance.

Expedition Overland is proudly presented by General Tire, in association with Patriot Campers. Expedition Overland would also like to thank additional In-Part sponsors: CBI Offroad Fab, Equipt Expedition Outfitters, Garmin, ICON Vehicle Dynamics, Maxtrax, RedArc Electronics and WARN.

Learn more and catch up on past episodes on Amazon Prime Video, xoverland.com and YouTube.com/expeditionoverland.

