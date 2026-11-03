Expeditors International of Washington Aktie
WKN: 875272 / ISIN: US3021301094
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03.11.2026 14:41:09
Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3
(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $344.51 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $222.26 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 41.9% to $4.108 billion from $2.895 billion last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $344.51 Mln. vs. $222.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.65 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $4.108 Bln vs. $2.895 Bln last year.
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