02.05.2023 14:43:56
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $226.01 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $346.11 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 44.4% to $2.59 billion from $4.66 billion last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $226.01 Mln. vs. $346.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.33 -Revenue (Q1): $2.59 Bln vs. $4.66 Bln last year.
