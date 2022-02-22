22.02.2022 14:36:51

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Profit Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $452.83 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $198.62 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 81.2% to $5.40 billion from $2.98 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $452.83 Mln. vs. $198.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.66 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.08 -Revenue (Q4): $5.40 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 91,50 -0,54% Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: ATX freundlich erwartet -- DAX dürfte um Nulllinie starten -- Asiatische Börsen im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte vorbörslich minimal höher, während der DAX in etwa auf Vortagesniveau eröffnen dürfte. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen