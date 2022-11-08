|
08.11.2022 14:41:34
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $414.209 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $359.068M, or $2.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $4.362 billion from $4.319 billion last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $414.209 Mln. vs. $359.068M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.54 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q3): $4.362 Bln vs. $4.319 Bln last year.
