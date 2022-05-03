|
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Q1 Income Advances, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $346.11 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $287.22 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.6% to $4.66 billion from $3.20 billion last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $346.11 Mln. vs. $287.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q1): $4.66 Bln vs. $3.20 Bln last year.
