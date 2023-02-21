Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Q4 Profit Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $219.28 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $452.83 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.3% to $3.44 billion from $5.40 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $219.28 Mln. vs. $452.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.96 -Revenue (Q4): $3.44 Bln vs. $5.40 Bln last year.