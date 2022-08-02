Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $377.81 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $316.37 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $4.60 billion from $3.61 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $377.81 Mln. vs. $316.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.27 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q2): $4.60 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.