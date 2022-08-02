|
02.08.2022 14:35:41
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $377.81 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $316.37 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $4.60 billion from $3.61 billion last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $377.81 Mln. vs. $316.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.27 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q2): $4.60 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: Expeditors International of Washington vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Expeditors International of Washington präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)