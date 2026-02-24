Expeditors International of Washington Aktie
WKN: 875272 / ISIN: US3021301094
|
24.02.2026 14:44:51
Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. Reports Drop In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $200.70 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $235.87 million, or $1.68 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $2.855 billion from $2.954 billion last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $200.70 Mln. vs. $235.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue: $2.855 Bln vs. $2.954 Bln last year.
