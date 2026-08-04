Expeditors International Of Washington Q2 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting earnings of $266.2 million, or $2.03 a share, compared to $183.6 million, or $1.34 a share, in the prior year.

Revenues rose 32 percent, to $3.502 billion from last year's $2.651 billion.

"Our excellent performance this quarter, with double-digit growth across most of our products, is demonstrating that our strategy around operational excellence is working and allowing us to take market share," said Daniel Wall, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Currently, EXPD is trading at $171.89, up 0.88 percent on the NYSE.