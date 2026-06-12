Expensif a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7DV / ISIN: US30219Q1067
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12.06.2026 13:32:53
Expensify Buybacks 6.05 Mln Shares At $1.20/shr In Tender Offer
(RTTNews) - Expensify, Inc. (EXFY), an expense management software company, on Friday announced the final results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $25 million of its Class A common stock.
The company accepted 6,053,023 shares for purchase at $1.20 per share for approximately $7.3 million.
The shares purchased represent approximately 6.8% of the company's outstanding Class A common stock as of June 10.
A total of 6,053,023 shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $1.20 per share.
The company said it will fund the share repurchase with cash on hand.
In the pre-market trading, Expensify is 2.34% lesser at 1.2500 on the Nasdaq.
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Nachrichten zu Expensify Inc Registered Shs -A-
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Expensify A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Expensify A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)