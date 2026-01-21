21.01.2026 08:47:04

Experian Issues Q3 Trading Update, Revenue Up 8% Organically; FY Expectations Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) issued an update on trading for the three months ended 31 December 2025. The company said it delivered strong third quarter growth, with revenue increasing 12% at actual exchange rates, 10% at constant currency and 8% organically, all in-line with its expectations.

North America delivered organic revenue growth of 10%. Latin America delivered organic revenue growth of 6%. The UK and Ireland delivered organic revenue of growth of 3%. In EMEA and Asia Pacific, organic revenue growth was 3%.

"With continued strong momentum, our full year expectations are unchanged," said Brian Cassin, CEO.

Experian will release results for the full year ending 31 March 2026 on 20 May 2026.

