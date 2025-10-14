|
14.10.2025 20:45:12
Experian Launches New Credit Scoring Bundle For U.S. Mortgage Market
(RTTNews) - Experian plc (EXPN) announced Tuesday, the launch of the Experian Score Choice Bundle, a new offering for the U.S. mortgage market that includes a free VantageScore 4.0.
Through the Experian Ascend platform, the bundle gives lenders access to both VantageScore 4.0 and FICO 2 for each mortgage transaction, giving them a more thorough understanding of credit and trending data.
Experian hopes to provide lenders with flexibility and reduce consumer mortgage costs by providing VantageScore 4.0 at no cost.
While maintaining its fiscal year 2026 guidance and looking forward to long-term profitability as the market embraces newer scoring models, the company anticipates the move to support competition and financial inclusion.
EXPN.L closed Tuesday's trading at 3,537.00 GBP, up 14.00 GB,P 0.40 percent on the London Stock Exchange.
