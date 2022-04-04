Experience a New Twist on Soft Serve Right From Your Freezer With New Twist Cones From Blue Bunny

New Innovation Comes in Three Delicious Flavors: Chocolate Vanilla, Strawberry Cheesecake and Chocolate Peanut Butter

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to experience the fun, delicious taste of soft serve in the convenience of your home for the first time ever? New Twist Cones from Blue Bunny deliver this and more with three classic flavors that are sure to bring the fun and flavor of soft serve all year long. New Twist Cones feature classic flavors of soft frozen dairy dessert twisted all the way to the bottom with a bonus chocolaty bite at the bottom of a crunchy cone. Available at retailers nationwide, flavors include Chocolate Vanilla, Strawberry Cheesecake and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

"We're super excited to launch this disruptive innovation bringing the fun of soft serve into homes across America, and the response has been outstanding. 88% of consumers who tried our Twist Cones found them to be different from other cones available at stores today." said Jeremy Hrynewycz, Brand Director, Blue Bunny. "We love bringing the fun of Blue Bunny to consumers' homes in new and innovative ways, and Twist Cones are this summer's newest addition to our all-star lineup of frozen treats the whole family can enjoy."

Also debuting this summer is a new flavor to Blue Bunny's line of Load'd Cones, Salted Caramel Pecan. Load'd Cones bring all the fun of the ice cream parlor to your home freezer, packed with mix-ins to make a fun-filled treat bursting with flavor. The new flavor is packed with ooey-gooey salted caramel and fudge swirls, mixed with pecans and chocolate flavored sea salt bunnies for a sweet and salty crunch. From the whipped topping to the tip of the cone, every bite is fun and flavorful. You can find Salted Caramel Pecan and the four other Load'd Cones flavors at retailers nationwide for $5.99.

Learn more about Blue Bunny's newest innovative frozen treats at www.BlueBunny.com .

About Blue Bunny

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been bringing delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients. Today, Blue Bunny offers over 75 varieties of frozen treats. Blue Bunny recently debuted Twist Cones®, a new twist on soft serve that are deliciously soft, straight from your freezer. Plus, Blue Bunny brings the ice cream parlor experience to your home with the award-winning Load'd Sundaes® available in 16 deliciously fun flavors and Load'd Cones® and Bars® packed with tons of mix-ins. For more information, visit BlueBunny.com .

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

