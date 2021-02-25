Experience Fayetteville to Present 2021 OZ Trails US Pro Cup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Fayetteville, Arkansas, will host a new event, the OZ TrailsTM US Pro Cup, as part of the 2021 U.S. Cup Mountain Bike Series.

The event will be held over two weekends, April 9-11 and April 16-18, at Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain in Fayetteville, home of the Union Cyclist Internationale (UCI) 2022 Cyclocross World Championships.

The OZ Trails™ US Pro Cup will host professional men and women cross-country mountain-bike racers from around the globe, while also featuring the top men and women from North America. The races, which are a part of the U.S. Cup Series, will give riders an opportunity to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo by offering critical UCI points.

In addition to seasoned pros, the OZ Trails™ US Pro Cup will offer UCI points for junior boys and girls - helping qualify select juniors for racing in Europe and to represent Team USA at the 2021 World Championships.

The two-weekend event is being hosted by OZ Trails™ in partnership with Experience Fayetteville, the city's convention and visitors bureau.

"We look forward to welcoming racers and spectators from around the globe to Fayetteville," said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville. "The Centennial Park is a premier destination for cycling events like no other in the country and we can't wait for these athletes to experience it."

Spectators will have the opportunity to see a deep field of U.S. and international riders representing past and future Olympians, national champions and continental and world champions.

"Northwest Arkansas has become a global destination for mountain biking, and this event will help to build upon that," said Krista Cupp, OZ TrailsTM spokeswoman. "The OZ Trails US Pro Cup will expand our region's influence in the mountain biking world by introducing more professional riders to our area."

Complete details, including schedule, registration and lodging information, are available at uscupmtb.com.

For race information, contact Ty Kady at ty@uscupmtb.com. For local information, contact Brannon Pack at bpack@experiencefayetteville.com.

About OZ TrailsTM NWA

OZ TrailsTM was created in 2016 to showcase unique and accessible multi-purpose trails throughout Northwest Arkansas. It has grown to be a globally-recognized brand that represents a world-class trail system for mountain bikers, gravel riders, runners and outdoor adventurers of all skill levels. Whether you are a first-time rider or a seasoned pro, OZ TrailsTM have something for every level of adventurer. For information on OZ TrailsTM NWA visit oztrailsnwa.com.

About Experience Fayetteville

Experience Fayetteville is the convention and visitors bureau for the city of Fayetteville, Arkansas. It is responsible for marketing the city to visitors and achieving a positive economic impact through tourism. It is the first point of contact for convention and meeting planners, sports tournament coordinators and tour operators. Experience Fayetteville oversees the visitors bureau and Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center as well as the Fayetteville Town Center, and historic Walker Stone House. The Fayetteville Advertising & Promotion Commission is the governing body of Experience Fayetteville. For more information on Fayetteville, Arkansas, visit experiencefayetteville.com.

