Experience No Sacrifice with JPAR®

Newly Redesigned Career Website - JPARReady.com Showcases Value Proposition

FRISCO, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – Real Estate is pleased to reveal its newly-redesigned career site, JPARReady . The site showcases the award-winning brand's new value proposition statement, Experience No Sacrifices with JPAR®, for anyone looking to explore the benefits of joining as it continues to expand throughout the United States.

Experienced professionals and anyone interested in getting their real estate license may learn about everything JPAR® has to offer via the dedicated careers site, including:

How its award-winning, 100% commission model is structured;

Technology platforms, lead gen, CRM products, and more;

Elite training resources for agents at every level of production;

Benefits, such as agent health care, expense management, agent referral and relocation network; as well as,

Superior support, mentorship, and coaching options.

"As the real estate market changes, it is more important than ever for brokers and agents to keep more of their hard-earned money," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Franchising. "Our model continues to attract the attention of industry professionals with a flat-fee, capped rate and culture of empowerment," added O'Connor.

One of the most convenient features of the new JPARReady.com is its unique scheduling system. Anyone from across the United States may book a virtual meeting or phone call with any JPAR® office. The person requesting the meeting may conveniently book a date and time of their choosing, which then automatically sends a calendar invitation with details, as well as reminders. The new site also features a section dedicated to commission plans that lets agents compare JPAR® - Real Estate's 100% commission, transaction fee-based model to their current structure or that of other brands.

"The platform boasts a best-in-class onboarding system that walks you through every step of joining JPAR®, and automatically adds you to most of our systems within minutes of signing your paperwork, not days," stated Daniel Butbul, Vice President, JPAR® - Real Estate, "JPARReady's original release in 2020 allowed us to scale from 50 to 200 agents joining JPAR® monthly, and we expect this new release to enable us to take our national hiring efforts to the next level."

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 4,500 agents operating in 70 office locations and closes more than $10B annually in sales volume.

