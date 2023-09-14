Experience Non-Stop Family Fun at an Incredible Value: Get Your $10 Activity Pass at Main Event Now!

Play any chosen activity all day long with bowling, laser tag, billiards and more for $10 from Sundays through Thursdays starting September 6 - November 12

COPPELL, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event , one of the fastest-growing family entertainment brands and one-stop shop for shared family fun, is helping families make the most of their time together this fall with the $10 Activity Pass - play any chosen activity, all day long, for just $10 Sundays through Thursdays!

Main Event's $10 Activity Pass

As summer wraps up and kids return to school, the responsibilities seem to start piling up come the fall season ... but why let that get in the way of having a blast and creating unforgettable family moments? Main Event's got your back! From friendly family competitions at the bowling lanes with mom to fierce laser tag battles with dad, Main Event is here to help parents maximize the value of their family's free time, ensuring every dollar spent is a guaranteed good time!

Available now through November 12th, guests can purchase a $10 Activity Pass in-center at their local Main Event and access activities like bowling, billiards, laser tag and more! The $10 Activity Pass is valid Sunday through Thursday and good for one activity per person. Can't stop, won't stop - purchase a $10 Activity Pass for as many activities as you want OR upgrade and gain access to ALL activities, all day starting at just $21.99.

"At Main Event, we take pride in being the ultimate destination for families seeking the greatest shared whole-family entertainment value for their money. After all, we believe that there's no better investment than spending on priceless moments for a family that lasts a lifetime," said Chris Morris, Chief Executive Officer at Main Event. "With the $10 Activity Pass, we're providing families with an affordable way to play as much as they want, with almost no limitations on the fun that Main Event has to offer."

There's no better way to become an expert, because when you can play as much as you want, you'll get awesome at something awesome together. With only $10 to play all day, pretty soon your kid could either be a kingpin pro-bowler, a pool shark, or a tactical master at laser tag. At Main Event, kids can develop skills and passions they'll never forget, all while making unforgettable memories with their families.

Don't wait, the $10 Activity Pass ends on November 12th! Head to your local Main Event, and share your expert skills on TikTok and Instagram @mymainevent. Activities may vary by location, and bowling shoes are not included with purchase. Other restrictions may apply. For more information and details, you can visit https://www.mainevent.com/specials/10-dollar-activity-pass/ .

About Main Event Entertainment:

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 58 centers in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and its in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 155 stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com .

