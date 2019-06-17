Experience The Vibrant Culture of Chow Kit with Hilton Garden Inn

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton expanded its brand portfolio and brought in the first Hilton Garden Inn to Malaysia, making it the first international hotel brand to open in the Chow Kit neighbourhood. A hotel with global reach and local touch, Hilton Garden Inn Chow Kit has welcomed travellers from all over the world since opening its doors.

Chow Kit, named after wealthy Penang businessman Loke Chow Kit who made his mark in the 1880s, has seen a dramatic change to its social and commercial landscape in recent years. The development in one of the city's most treasured neighbourhoods can be attributed to the joint effort between Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Kampong Bharu Development Corporation (PKB).

Some of the plans include upgrading the area's infrastructure and modernising facilities, which has generated an increase in the number of businesses, in line with the government's Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2020 (KLSP).

Hilton Garden Inn Chow Kit ideally situated and connected to the city's many transportation modes, the hotel is just a 5-minute walk from the Chow Kit's Monorail station and well-served by buses, taxis and ride-shares.

Here are some of the interesting things to do around Chow Kit:

Go on a trail to explore the good ol' days

Walk down the road where Malaysia's most popular performer of all time, Datuk Sudirman Arshad, held a record-breaking street concert drawing up to 100,000 people on 14 April 1986. In that same performance, he introduced a song, aptly named Chow Kit in dedication to the legendary road.

From there, visit some of the places of worship which makes Malaysia the multi-cultural nation that it is, such as Masjid Jamek, the oldest mosque in Kuala Lumpur; Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa , the largest Sikh temple in Southeast Asia; the Sri Mahamariamman Hindu Temple, founded by Tamil immigrants; Sin Sze Si Ya Temple, the oldest Taoist temple in Kuala Lumpur; and St. Mary's Cathedral, built in 1894 by the British colonial administration and is one of the oldest Anglican churches in Malaysia.

Enjoy local and international flavours within the property

Known for using only the top quality ingredients, Hilton Garden Inn champions infusing seasonal produce into its food offerings for a taste from all over the globe.

Head down to Garden Grille, the on-property restaurant, for a freshly prepared breakfast including cooked-to-order options. For a hot meal after a day out, a la carte lunch and dinner are available, with an option for in-room dining from 5:00pm - 10:00pm. For a quick snack on-the-go, Pavilion Pantry is open 24/7 with a selection of drinks, instant meals, and even travel essentials to choose from.

Take a dip and catch the sunset with a drink in your hand

Unwind for the evening by taking a dip in the pool and as the sun sets, walk on over to Rooftop 25, a stylish rooftop bar with panoramic views of the Twin Towers. Savour specially-prepared gourmet snacks, fine champagnes, wines, and signature cocktails made by the resident mixologist.

Travel the world and get rewarded with Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is more than just another points/rewards collection system. It is your passport to once-in-a-lifetime adventures as every ringgit spent will be converted to Points, which can then be used for Redemption Experiences like concerts, amazing travel excursions, and staycations at any one of over 5700 hotels across the globe. With so many options to choose from, you will never run out of great ways to use them.

Room prices start from RM130 nett per night (inclusive of breakfast) for Hilton Garden Inn KL (North) and (South). For reservations in HGI KL North, kindly contact +603 2778 8888 or email KULUM_HOTEL@hilton.com. For reservations in HGI KL South, kindly contact +603 2771 6888 or email KULMY_Hotel@hilton.com

