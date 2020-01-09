Experienced Business Owner Brings Caring Transitions to Palm Harbor Area

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Lisa Mansur was helping her parents downsize she realized… not everyone has loved ones who can help with those kinds of transitions, especially when so many people in Florida live states away from their families. Now Mansur is looking forward to filling that void with her new local business – Caring Transitions of Palm Harbor.

This senior-focused relocation and estate-clearing company serves Palm Harbor, Tarpon Springs, Dunedin, Crystal Beach, Clearwater and the surrounding areas. Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle decluttering, organizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales and online auctions, estate clearing and preparing homes for market.

"Caring Transition s is unique because we can help with any part or all of your transition, from start to finish and anywhere in between. There are so many amazing services to choose from and we can work together to create a plan that best fits your needs. We don't come in and tell you what to do – you tell us what you need and we handle it for you," Mansur said. "In addition to the actual services we provide, there are real benefits to bringing in a third party, especially when the transition is challenging and emotional. We can take that stress off your shoulders so you can focus on the important things."

Caring Transitions' services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.

Mansur is no stranger to business or franchising – she owned a successful franchise in a different field for 23 years before selling the company and moving to Florida to be closer to her parents. After her experience helping her parents downsize, she realized she wasn't ready to be retired.

"As I was helping them get ready for the next stage in their lives, I really felt for the people who don't have family to help or aren't sure where to start. I also realized there was an opportunity to step in to help people who would just rather not do this kind of work themselves. Caring Transitions can make a big difference and, honestly, if I could have called myself to help with my parents, I would have done it in a heartbeat," Mansur said.

Caring Transitions of Palm Harbor, which is part of the national Caring Transitions franchise, is bonded and insured and all employees are CRT trained and background checked. For additional information, call 727-361-0620, email LMansur@CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsOfPalmHarbor.com.

SOURCE Caring Transitions