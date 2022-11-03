Experienced SBA Business Development Officer Joins First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank announced today that Ben Rosensweet has joined the organization as Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer. The newest member of the Small Business Administration (SBA) team brings a wealth of experience in finance and new business development, as well as equipment and commercial finance.

"The lending expertise Ben has is broad-based and fits neatly into our business model. Our national platform will allow him to help small business clients regionally as well as outside of the typical markets he has served in the past,” noted Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager Mark Gibson. "He goes beyond simple transactional relationships, making the effort to understand both the borrower’s company and the industrial segment in which they operate.”

Ben added, "I am excited to join a team that has quickly become a major national participant in government lending. I look forward to helping new and experienced small business owners get to the next level through readily available growth capital that we can provide through SBA loans.”

Ben was most recently with Riverhills Bank, where he served as Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer. He previously has held positions with Byline Bank and Park National Bank of Southwest Ohio, among others. Ben received his Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University and his Master of Business Administration degree from Xavier University.

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.

