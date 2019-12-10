Experienced Traders are Monetizing Themselves Through Sophisticated Technology Tools and Increased Exposure on Ticker Tocker

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker, a social marketplace comprised of trading Leaders who provide real-time actionable trades and trading tools, announced today their new mission statement, "...to give Leaders a platform to be able to monetize their expertise through the following:

Increased distribution and exposure to increase a Leader's following

The opportunity to receive funding

Transparency that establishes subscriber trust

Selective privacy controls to protect intellectual property

Easily customized profiles where Leaders set pricing for each of their own products"

As the basis for this mission statement, Ticker Tocker has formally committed to giving Leaders on Ticker Tocker a part in Ticker Tocker's sophisticated marketing syndication network. The Ticker Tocker platform is committed to constantly marketing it's Leaders and their products through ongoing initiatives throughout the year. Most importantly, Leaders can now expect to achieve subscriber trust through Ticker Tocker's commitment to being the most transparent social trading platform currently in existence. Leaders who post verified trades and public strategy signals will have all of those trades/signals recorded publicly on their profile including explicit order details of whether they were placed through a simulator or a real money broker and with what leverage and associated capital inflows/outflows, thus ensuring a valid performance score tracked through the platform.

"As a Ticker Tocker Leader myself, I am proud to represent a platform that is eliminating the ambiguity of the trading industry," says Stephen Kalayjian, Chief Market Strategist and Co-Founder of Ticker Tocker, "By clearly defining Ticker Tocker's mission, we are further committed to ensuring transparency and building a hub of trusted trading Leaders for investors to subscribe to based on verifiable information."

Additional verification Ticker Tocker will provide to Leaders includes associating Leader profiles with verifiable identifiable information such as links to social media profiles, real profile photos and videos, timestamping of all verified trades, strategy signals, trade ideas, and chat commentary recommendations, and a new rating and review system allowing users to be able to publicly rate and review them.



All products on Ticker Tocker offer a Leader either the capability to keep them "private" or in "draft" mode where they are not public for other users until a Leader decides to publish them. No products are ever published without a Leaders' explicit consent.

About Ticker Tocker

Recently named as 2019's Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® and The 16th Annual International Business Awards®, Ticker Tocker's mission is to become the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content.

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. In 2016, Ticker Tocker partnered with Eff Creative Group, a vertically integrated award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York to work together on the creation of the new integrated platform and mobile apps. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. To learn more about Ticker Tocker visit www.tickertocker.com.

