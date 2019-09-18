Experiencing Beijing launched at the 2019 Helsinki Design Week

HELSINKI, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 5-15, 2019, the "Experiencing Beijing - Chinese Culture World Tour", organized by Slow Food International Association, was launched at the 2019 Helsinki Design Week. During the event, Beijing hosted an exhibition entitled "Beijing: A Cultural Capital of Harmony and Habitation" and a seminar focused on cultural and creative exchange between the two countries.

On September 9, a delegation guided by Mr. Mei Song, associate counsellor of the Public Department of Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, visited Maria-Lena Rinkineva, Director of the Helsinki City Economic Development Bureau. Mr. Mei remarked that Helsinki and Beijing share wide-ranging common interests and have great promise for cooperation. Mei suggested a three-year strategic cooperation plan for the two cities between 2019 and 2021. "Finnish design can be integrated with the requirements of the upgrading of China's industry in many different fields when Helsinki acts as Guest City in the 2020 Beijing Design Week," Mr. Mei said.

On the afternoon of September 9, at the Sofia Future Farm, the delegation held a Beijing Cultural Industry Promotion Conference with Helsinki Design Week. Nearly 80 representatives from the cultural industry participated in the seminar. Maria-Lena Rinkineva, Director of the Helsinki City Economic Development Bureau, attended the Conference. The representatives of Beijing Design Week and Helsinki Design Week jointly signed a "Strategic Cooperation Agreement on the 2020 Helsinki Guest City at Beijing Design Week".

Seizing the excellent opportunity, Mr.Wu Xijun, Director of the General Office of Beijing State-owned Cultural Assets Supervision and Administration Office; Zuo Yi, Vice Chairman of the Beijing Gehua Media Group Co., Ltd., Ms. An Yajie, Vice Manager of Beijing Design Week Co., Ltd; made their respective presentations and proposals for the future cooperation plans as part of the 2020 Guest City project.

On September 10th, the Beijing Cultural Industry Delegation held the opening ceremony of the exhibition in Erottaja2 in the city center. The themed exhibition, called "Beijing - Harmony and Liveable Cultural Capital", is composed of five spaces: "Green Hutong", "Reading Beijing", "The New Generation", "Objects" and "Delicious Memories".

The organizers said that the five theme rooms, together making up an interesting "Beijing House", for visitors. "We do hope that through the exhibition form of the theme spaces, Finnish people will have a deeper understanding about Chinese culture and contemporary design," said Mei Song.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997483/Beijing_Exhibition.jpg