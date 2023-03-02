Experis to Disrupt Tech Layoffs with Virtual Recruiting Event

During its online recruiting event, Experis will reach out to 50,000 IT job seekers with available positions

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experis today announced, "Disrupt the Layoffs: An Experis Recruiting Event," taking place next week, March 8-9. The goal of this special, two-day event is to disrupt worldwide layoffs and change the narrative around the number of available jobs in tech. The IT professional resourcing firm will help put people back to work, during the virtual recruiting event, with plans to connect with 50,000 job seekers in the technology sector.

"We keep hearing in the media about the mass tech layoffs, and talent displacement, across the world. What we're not hearing, as much, is the fact there are still many companies looking to hire skilled talent," stated Experis Senior Vice President and Head of Experis U.S. Ger Doyle. "We want to disrupt the layoff narrative and offer hope that there is still work out there. All evidence points to the fact there are more jobs available than talent to fill them, and together with our clients we want to get people in those open positions."

Experis has a goal of helping put people back to work by finding a position that matches their specific talents and job needs. Instead of enduring the DIY job search route, which involves browsing through numerous online job platforms, job seekers in the technology sector may utilize Experis's one-stop recruitment process. Experis' clients have jobs that need to be filled, and the firm is ready to help find candidates to fill those jobs.

Placing an average of 15,000 people in suitable jobs annually, Experis is a leader in IT talent placement. Considering each potential worker's career objectives and in-demand skills, the firm matches each candidate with the world's top companies. Experis has clients in many industries that require IT professionals, including healthcare, technology, life sciences, financial services and insurance, retail and consumer packaged goods, video games, and the public sector. There are opportunities everywhere.

In addition to IT staffing services, Experis also provides project services for companies needing deeper technology support. The firm's innovative services are designed to adapt to the characteristics of each organization to increase its operational efficiency. The IT resourcing agency has specific expertise in business transformation, enterprise applications, cloud and infrastructure, digital workspace, and cyber security.

Job seekers looking to participate in the 48-hour "Disrupt the Layoffs: An Experis Recruiting Event" can visit www.experis.com and apply for open positions. A dedicated technical recruiter will connect with applicants to discuss the application and assist with next steps. From there, Experis will help participants find an opportunity tailored to the way they want to work, whether they are seeking permanent or temporary employment, onsite or remote.

Experis is the global leader in professional resourcing and project services. Experis accelerates organizations' growth by attracting, assessing, and placing specialized expertise in IT to deliver in-demand talent for mission-critical positions and projects, enhancing the competitiveness of the organizations and people we serve. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® family of companies, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

For more information, visit www.experis.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

