Experlogix Announces Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce to Deliver a Rich Online Shopping Experience

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Experlogix, one of the leading providers of cloud-based CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and Document Automation software for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, today announced integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce. Dynamics 365 Commerce is an omnichannel eCommerce solution that allows retailers to build a website, connect physical and digital stores and track customer behavior.

Experlogix CPQ for Dynamics 365 Commerce guides customers and resellers through the selection of valid product configurations via an intuitive interface that includes dynamic visualizations as well as up-sell and cross-sell messages. Logic-based rules ensure option compatibility and pricing accuracy while generating complete bill-of-material, ready for production in Dynamics 365 Operations. Experlogix CPQ eliminates order and pricing errors, reduces product returns, and provides an exceptional self-service shopping experience.

"As businesses strive to keep up with the pace of change, they're looking for innovative tools to deliver a better customer experience. Experlogix CPQ infuses product and pricing intelligence within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce to provide the ultimate online shopping experience," says Experlogix Sales Vice President, Jeff Holway.

"We have been unwavering in our commitment to deliver innovative solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform," says Peter Willemse, Vice President of Product, Experlogix. "Our support for Dynamics 365 Commerce is the very latest example of our desire to meet the demands of the enterprises worldwide."

"Companies like Experlogix add value by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce," said Brendan Sullivan, Principal Program Manager, Dynamics 365 Commerce, Microsoft. "The product integration with Experlogix's CPQ software is the type of technological solution that helps ensure retailers can create engaging digital storefronts to deliver a unified and customized experience for modern shoppers."

About Experlogix

Experlogix is a leading provider of cloud based CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and Document Automation software that simplifies and humanizes the most complex products and processes to unlock workflow velocity and create a better customer experience.

For more information please visit: Experlogix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experlogix-announces-integration-with-microsoft-dynamics-365-commerce-to-deliver-a-rich-online-shopping-experience-301518502.html

SOURCE Experlogix