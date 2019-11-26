Expert Johnson City, TN Oral Surgeons Offer the Most Advanced Sedation Dentistry Available

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The skilled oral surgeons of Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons in Johnson City, TN provide patients an opportunity to lessen dental anxiety with sedation dentistry. With a variety of sedation options, the experienced staff at AOIS can administer custom anesthesia options for any treatment, from wisdom teeth extractions, to jaw surgery and dental implant placement.

Most patients that come to an oral surgery office are anxious about their procedure. For patients with any level of dental anxiety, the AOIS oral surgeons offer sedation dentistry, alongside minimally invasive techniques, to help patients relax and enhance their comfort levels. Receiving sedation dentistry in an oral surgeon's office gives patients a greater range of sedation options to choose from, putting the patient in a much more comfortable state than a simple local anesthetic provides.

Oral surgeons complete extensive training in their residency programs where they administer general anesthesia and become certified to offer IV sedation. Dr. Eilers explains, "Our oral surgery staff has undergone extensive training in outpatient ambulatory sedation, so that the patient is treated in the safest, most comfortable environment possible." With this advanced training and their state-of-the-art facility, this team is uniquely qualified to administer IV sedation and general anesthesia in office.

Depending on the severity of a patient's dental anxiety, and the level of treatment that the patient will undergo, the AOIS doctors offer oral sedation, nitrous oxide, IV sedation, and general anesthesia. Not only do patients benefit from receiving sedation from trained oral surgeons who frequently administer these options, but at AOIS, patients have access to general anesthesia, which is typically only available in a hospital setting. With these advanced sedation options, patients generally retain no memory of their procedure.

In addition to their Johnson City, TN office, the Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons team also offers sedation dentistry at their Kingsport and Bristol, TN locations. Individuals with dental anxiety in Kingsport, Bristol, or Johnson City, TN, who are looking for the relaxed and comfortable environment that sedation dentistry creates, can connect with the oral surgeons of Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons for a consultation. To schedule a consultation, visit http://www.aomstri.com.

About the Oral Surgeons

Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons is a renown oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty practice serving patients in the tri-city area for over 20 years. Drs. Carl Eilers, Michael Hamlin, Jason Pickup, Michael Foster, and Nathaniel Wells provide emergency care to patients with maxillofacial trauma at local hospitals in addition to serving their loyal patients at AOIS. The doctors are also all active members of the American Dental Association and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons offers state-of-the-art surgical facilities with the most current sterilization, anesthesia monitoring, and imaging equipment at their three locations in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, TN. The staff is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care in a timely and considerate manner. To learn more about Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons and the services they provide visit http://www.aomstri.com or call 423-915-1072 for the Johnson City office, 423-732-7575 for Kingsport, or 423-844-6200 for the Bristol location.

