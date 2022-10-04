EXPERT ON INFRASTRUCTURE TESTING AND STABILITY AVAILABLE TO DISCUSS ESTIMATED MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR POST-HURRICANE IAN STORM RECOVERY AND REPAIR

What: In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian's destruction, the integrity of surviving infrastructure must be evaluated in order to determine how to move forward with cleanup and rebuilding efforts which are estimated to cost in the range of $40 billion. Professionals in the field of nondestructive testing (NDT) specialize in the use of cutting-edge technology to identify where infrastructure is stable and where repairs and improvements can be made.

Who: Ricky Morgan, Director at Large of ASNT and president of FlawTech America, is available for interviews to discuss best practices in infrastructure inspection in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Where/When: Morgan will be available for interviews by request via Zoom.

How: Requests for interviews can be submitted to Sarah Kruhm at skruhm@stantoncomm.com.

More information on NDT can be found at www.asnt.org.

