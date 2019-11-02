Experts at Axiom Say Holidays Present Businesses with Opportunities to Boost their Brands with White Label Gift Cards

PARIS, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the holiday season fast approaches, businesses may want to check out white label prepaid card programs to boost their brand relevance and customer engagement. At least, that is what is suggested by the results of the much-anticipated annual internet trends report from noted venture capitalist Mary Meeker. And the principals at Axiom Prepaid Holdings - a global provider of end-to-end payment solutions - say that the rapid adoption of their newly launched white label program is one example of how right she is.

"White label" refers to branded products created by a third-party resource – which in this instance, are branded prepaid cards - such as gift cards, travel cards and payroll cards. According to Axiom CEO, Steven Foster, the 2019 Meeker report reasserts a trend that they have capitalized on this year with the introduction of a white label program that is powered by advanced digital tools to allow clients to create their own customized branded prepaid card programs.

The cards can be used to pay commissions, reward loyalty, and distribute compensation to customers, agents and affiliates. They also offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional corporate payroll programs and investment advisory services. But Foster says the biggest opportunity lies in the branding – especially as the busy holiday shopping season looms. In fact, statistics show that nearly 30 percent of Americans will use a prepaid card in purchasing holiday gifts.

"White label programs build brand awareness, loyalty and engagement – which according to industry experts, can increase revenue by up to 23 percent in addition to strengthening relationships with target audiences," he explained. "We customize cards with our client's logo which boosts their brand visibility every time the cards are used."

Axiom white label programs do not require that customers have prior experience in running a prepaid card program. Its operations team handles all of the administration and provides reporting tools for efficient customer management and seamless integration of cardholder services to existing applications and websites. Program features include:



Complete Infrastructure for Processing Operations. It's front-end comprises a customized website and web portal that is tied into iPhone and Android apps. These can be used for card management, sending payments, and any enhanced card services. Its back-end comprises administrative portals, API connections and secure encryption for sign-ups, KYC, sponsor banks, call centers and fulfillment centers.

Full Customization. Each card includes custom card design along with current fee structure, fund distribution channel, rewards program, and mobile and desktop solutions.

Standard Features. The white label programs include card-to-card payments, ATM access, direct deposit load, generated statements, 24/7 help, fraud protection, virtual card access and SMS/email alerts.

"We are aligned with the findings in the 2019 Internet Trends Report and are seeing firsthand the uptick in businesses taking advantage of the growing benefits of white label programs. This holiday season will undoubtedly reinforce to new adopters that this is a program that provides tangible results," Foster added.

For more information on Axiom Prepaid Financial LLC and its white label programs, go to axiompph.com or @axiompph on Facebook.

SOURCE Axiom Prepaid Holdings