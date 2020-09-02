Experts at CenExel Clinical Research Sites Tackle COVID-19 Vaccine Testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenExel Centers of Excellence are participating in U.S. Operation Warp Speed projects to advance COVID-19 vaccine research quickly without sacrificing quality. The Centers are already supporting seven ongoing trials for this novel coronavirus, beating recruiting targets by averaging more than 200 patients per week.

CenExel relied on internal expertise in expanding its capabilities within its network to offer world-class service in vaccine studies. Over the past several years, staff at CenExel's Centers of Excellence have conducted over 100 vaccine trials across a wide spectrum of infectious and biodefense indications, enrolling well over 3,500 patients and surpassing recruitment goals by 110%.

"We understand the urgent nature of conducting these studies and reporting accurate results," said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. "We take our role in helping to solve the COVID-19 healthcare crisis very seriously, and we're laser-focused on the quality of our clinical research."

CenExel's five Centers average more than 25 years of professional experience in clinical research. Key principal investigators involved at the various facilities have worked on thousands of studies. Although the sites vary in size, they offer a collective 217,000 square feet of research space. With diverse metropolitan locations, the CenExel network has strong access to roughly 35 million people and well over a quarter million individuals within CenExel databases.

To speed up study implementation, CenExel provides centralized budgeting and contracting for sponsors engaging multiple Centers of Excellence. All Centers also adopted new pandemic standard operating procedures at the outset of this crisis and recently secured cutting-edge, rapid COVID-19 testing machines at each facility. These necessary precautions maintain safety for staff and patients across CenExel, as well as enable trials to proceed at the same pace as before, just with heightened standards.

Atlanta Center for Medical Research | Atlanta, GA

Anaheim Clinical Trials | Anaheim, CA

CBH Health | Gaithersburg, MD

JBR Clinical Research | Salt Lake City, UT

Research Centers of America | Southeast FL

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research (www.CenexelResearch.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Their attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a great depth of experience and insight for the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that clients achieve their clinical research goals.

