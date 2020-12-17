Experts at Dermlaze Skin Laser Aesthetics Centre Recommends Profhilo This Season

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermlaze Skin Laser Aesthetics Centre recognises the need of many to feel youthful. The experts and certified professionals at Dermlaze have brought Profhilo to meet this need. Skin rejuvenation has long been a primary concern with many seeking effective and non-invasive treatment plans. Profhilo has set itself apart from others in the market with its revolutionary bio remodelling injectable facelift treatment that makes the skin healthy, radiant and youthful.

With one of the highest Hyaluronic acid (HA) concentrations, Profhilo boosts the production of HA, collagen and elastin by 12 times allowing the skin to remodel, giving it a plumper, smoother and firmer appearance. HA is a naturally occurring substance in the body that helps retain moisture and collagen production of the skin. With skin ageing, its production rate drops causing lacklustre, dehydration and wrinkles.

"Profhilo is the first revolutionary bio-remodelling injectable skincare that addresses skin laxity and signs of ageing through the bio-stimulation of collagen, elastin and adipocytes (fats) stem cells," said Dr. Jeswender Singh, leading doctor at Dermlaze.

"The treatment is non-invasive and non-surgical, so there will be no downtime and less pain," he added.

Profhilo has since proven its effectiveness in addressing various skin conditions such as sagging and wrinkles and studies by the US National Center for Biotechnology Information concur showing positive results.

Users can expect increased firmness, elasticity and overall improved quality of the skin in three to four weeks after the procedure with effects lasting six to nine months.

Unlike traditional facelift treatments, injected Profhilo dissipates and is absorbed by the skin within a 2cm radius of an injection point. Rather than creating volume directly where it is injected, it acts as a hydrating agent that disperses, giving up to 20 percent skin hydration. This prevents issues such as "over-filling" and "frozen faces". The dissipation also means that only five injections are required on each side of the face or 10 injections for skin improvement around the neck area. This is far lower than traditional treatments that can go up to 30 injections.

Profhilo is also BDDE-free. BDDE or known as 1,4-butanediol diglycidyl is used in most dermal fillers to increase the efficacy time within the body. However, it may cause inflammation and and lump formations. Moreover, it is eight times more lasting than regular non-BDDE hyaluronic acid products.

Profhilo skin rejuvenation treatment comes at a more economical cost starting from RM6,000, as opposed to surgical face lift treatments that can go up to RM12,000 and more.

"The best part of the treatment is that I look naturally youthful. My skin also looks plumper and hydrated," said Jenny, who recently underwent the Profhilo treatment.

Visit https://www.dermlaze.com.my/ for more information.

About Dermlaze Skin Laser & Aesthetics Centre

Dermlaze Skin Laser & Aesthetics Centre is situated in Selangor, Malaysia. The centre offers all kinds of services and treatments to treat the skin and enhance beauty. Dermalaze experts specialize in various aesthetic procedures that may be non-invasive or minimally invasive and are well equipped with the latest, most sophisticated laser technology. Dermlaze prides itself on providing a professional service and great experience to achieve significant and consistent results.

SOURCE Dermlaze Skin Laser Aesthetics Centre