Experts Discuss Preventative Dentistry And The Importance of Oral Care On "Behind The Scenes" With Laurence Fishburne

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World-renowned actor Laurence Fishburne (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laurence_Fishburne) is the host of the informational program "Behind The Scenes". The show features a wide array of subjects impacting people all around the world today. An upcoming episode will delve into the medical field, where medical experts will discuss the importance of preventative dentistry and proper oral hygiene.

Preventative dentistry is the implementation of routinely caring for your teeth to keep them and your mouth healthy. Regular care helps to prevent gum disease, cavities, and enamel wear.

The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends routine visits to a dentist. For some, this may mean a yearly visit, but for others, it may mean more. The number of times a person should have professional cleanings each year is to be determined by their dentist. In addition to regular professional cleanings, the ADA recommends proper daily brushing and flossing, along with maintaining a balanced diet. A diet full of vitamins and minerals, and limited in sugars and simple carbohydrates, helps to defend the teeth by providing them with the nutrition they need.

Poor dental hygiene can not only lead to tooth and gum issues but can down the road lead to secondary problems caused by inadequate oral healthcare — some of these being heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory disease.

A healthy mouth is vital for maintaining a healthy body. The upcoming episode of "Behind The Scenes" will further discuss with dental experts about the importance of preventative dentistry and overall mouth care.

The educational program "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is given careful inspection before broadcast. The show has accepted several awards for its efforts on TV.



SOURCE Behind The Scenes with Laurence Fishburne