Experts explore growing threats to North American energy security at upcoming University of Houston Law Center event

7th Annual North American Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Conference is on April 27

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry and academic leaders will discuss the increasing political, climatic, and criminal risks to the North American energy supply during the University of Houston Law Center's 7th Annual North American Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Conference on Thursday, April 27.

Delivering the conference keynote will be Kristen Eichensehr, who serves as the Martha Lubin Karsh and Bruce A Karsh Bicentennial Professor of Law and Director of the National Security Law Center at the University of Virginia Law School.

"In the last year we have seen massive changes in energy use and distribution related to geo-political and supply chain disruptions, as well as increasing climate ferocity and cyber-attacks. This conference looks at these topics together and in perspective. It is an important issue being addressed by a very talented group of speakers," said Victor B. Flatt, Professor of Law, UH Energy Fellow and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, University of Houston Law Center.

Under the conference theme of energy security, panelists will discuss geo-political risks, climate impacts on electricity, privacy and cyber-security risks and supply chain disruptions.

The more than 20 speakers and panelists presenting are:

Susan Bickley , Partner, Blank Rome

, Partner, Blank Rome Victor B. Flatt , Professor of Law, UH Energy Fellow, and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, University of Houston Law Center

, Professor of Law, UH Energy Fellow, and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, Law Center Gina Warren , Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, University of Houston Law Center

, Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, Law Center Julian Cardenas , Research Assistant Professor and Center for U.S. and Mexican Law Director, University of Houston Law Center

, Research Assistant Professor and Center for U.S. and Mexican Law Director, Law Center Anthony Rapa , Partner, Blank Rome

, Partner, Blank Rome Kristen Van de Biezenbos , Associate Professor, University of Calgary Faculty

, Associate Professor, Faculty Miranda Leppla , Environmental Law Clinic Director, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

, Environmental Law Clinic Director, School of Law Tracy Hester , Instructional Associate Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, University of Houston Law Center

, Instructional Associate Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, Law Center Hannah Wiseman , Professor of Law and Distinguished UHLC Visitor, PennState Law School

, Professor of Law and Distinguished UHLC Visitor, PennState Law School Pablo Pinto , Professor and Director, UH Hobby School of Public Affairs

, Professor and Director, UH Hobby School of Public Affairs Nikolas Guggenberger , Assistant Professor, University of Houston Law Center

, Assistant Professor, Law Center Tiffany Li , Assistant Professor, University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

, Assistant Professor, Franklin Pierce School of Law Alan Rozenshtein , Associate Professor, University of Minnesota Law School

, Associate Professor, Law School Andrew Wills , Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor, DOE Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response

, Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor, DOE Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response Alex Nisenbaum , Partner, Blank Rome

, Partner, Blank Rome Leonard M. Baynes , Dean and Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

, Dean and Professor of Law, Law Center Gregory Brown , General Counsel, Evolution Well Services

, General Counsel, Evolution Well Services David Cooke , General Counsel, Arm Energy Holdings

, General Counsel, Arm Energy Holdings Andrew Costa , General Counsel, Atlantic Methanol

, General Counsel, Atlantic Methanol Deonne Cunningham Nauls , General Counsel, GlidePath Power Solutions, LLC

, General Counsel, GlidePath Power Solutions, LLC Paula M. Narcisse , General Counsel, Worldwide Oilfield Machine

, General Counsel, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Linda D. Primrose , General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Legal Department, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.)

, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Legal Department, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Bo Shi , General Counsel, Crescent Energy

, General Counsel, Crescent Energy Elizabeth Trujillo , Professor of Law and Founding Director of the Initiative on Global Law and Policy for the Americas, University of Houston Law Center

, Professor of Law and Founding Director of the Initiative on Global Law and Policy for the Americas, Law Center Keith LeTourneau , Partner, Blank Rome

The event is co-sponsored by the Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Center (EENR), The UH Law Center's Initiative on Global Law and Policy for the Americas, UH Energy, The UH Hobby School of Public Policy, The Gutierrez Energy Management Institute (GEMI) at the UH Bauer College of Business, Coleman P. Burke Center for Environmental Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Blank Rome LLP and the University of Calgary Faculty of Law.

The conference will be in-person on Thursday, April 27 from 8:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. Central at the University of Houston Law Center, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd. Attendees may also join virtually. Participating attorneys will receive 6.5 hours of Texas continuing legal education credit.

Click here to register.

Click here for more event information.

