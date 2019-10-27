Experts Present Several Ways To Protect Against Car Thieves And Lower Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains how to protect a car against theft, thus reducing car insurance premiums.

Car theft is still a major problem in the United States. Although the number of stolen cars has decreased (due to modern devices and tracking systems), there are still hundreds of thousands of cars reported stolen each year. Drivers should take preemptive measures in order to reduce the risk of having their cars stolen.



Equip the vehicle with loud alarms. A noisy alarm system is a strong deterrent to thieves. Rookie-thieves will certainly get scared.

Install mechanical immobilizers. There are many systems on the market that will make the car inoperable without the proper remove control or access card. Look for killswitch systems or systems that require smart keys. Furthermore, some car manufacturers have developed biometric reading systems, like fingerprint entry or ignition start with fingerprint reading.

Stop the engine before leaving the car. Do not let the car with the engine running while unattended, even for a short time. A car with the running engine is a top target for vigilant thieves.

Do not let valuables exposed to plain sight. Cars with really valuable belongings exposed suddenly become more appealing to thieves. They will certainly do their best to reach expensive smartphones, jewelry or really price entertainment systems.

Park the car in a safe spot, preferably in a garage or well-monitored parking lot. It is recommended to park the car in areas under camera surveillance and with proper public lighting.

Install tracking systems. Modern GPS tracking systems will help police officers track a car with pinpoint accuracy, should it be stolen.

