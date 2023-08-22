|
22.08.2023 17:22:00
Experts Warn Hot, Rainy Conditions Could Fuel Alarming Increase in Vector Pest Populations
National Pest Management Association issues special Vector Sectors™ warning for mosquito pressure in Florida
FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) released its bi-annual Vector Sectors™ list of the top 10 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure from vector pests for the remainder of summer and into fall. For the first time ever, the seasonal report includes a mosquito pressure warning for the entire state of Florida due to above-average temperatures and precipitation, which create ideal breeding conditions for these disease-spreading pests.
"As pest experts, we know that mosquitoes can breed in as little as half an inch of standing water, and with areas of the country seeing extended bouts of rainfall this spring and summer, we're anticipating – and in some areas, already observing – cases of increased mosquito pressure as a result," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recent reports of locally acquired malaria infections in the U.S. constitutes a public health emergency. In addition to increased mosquito activity, NPMA expects other vector pest populations, including ticks and flies, will be on the rise.
"A nuisance, sure, but pests like ticks, mosquitoes and flies are also carriers of life-threatening diseases, making it of the upmost of importance to spread awareness among the American public when traveling and spending more time outdoors," said Dr. Jorge Parada, Medical Advisor for NPMA with a focus on infectious disease.
The top 10 U.S. cities* named to NPMA's Vector Sectors list include:
*Listed in alphabetical order, no numeric ranking.
"In issuing this seasonal forecast, we hope to shed light on the correlation between weather patterns and pest pressures, and give Americans the tools they need to safeguard themselves and their families from the health risks posed by disease-carrying pests," Fredericks added.
If pests are an issue in or around your home, be sure to contact a qualified pest control professional to help properly identify and treat the issue. For more information on NPMA's Vector Sectors list and to learn more about protecting against vector pests, visit PestWorld.org.
