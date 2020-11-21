Experts Weigh-in on Family Wealth Management Topics in the New Tamarind Learning Podcast Series

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarind Learning, the new online wealth education platform for beneficiaries of wealth, announced today the launch of the Tamarind Learning Podcast Series. The podcast series supports the company's mission to deliver practical, foundational education to beneficiaries and their fiduciaries of wealth to help them prepare for responsible stewardship.

In each episode, Tamarind Learning's Founder and Chief Learning Officer, Dr. Kirby Rosplock, speaks with experts, advisors, and family members about topics relevant to the ultra-high net worth family wealth management space. Podcast topics range from investing, entrepreneurship, strategic planning, and family matters to family office leadership, operations, and philanthropy. Industry leaders at the top of their fields will share their thoughts, insights, and wisdom.

A consultant to families and family offices, Rosplock is author of several books including two editions of The Complete Family Office Handbook and The Complete Direct Investing Handbook. In the podcasts, she interviews those with whom she has collaborated and contributed to the Second Edition of The Complete Family Office Handbook released earlier this month. The podcast highlights key disciplines such as investing, tax, legal, compliance, operations, IT, governance, private trust companies, entrepreneurship and family banks covered in her book, reflecting current and emerging trends and new issues that may impact families and family offices into the future.

Dr. Dennis Jaffe, author of Borrowed From Your Grandchildren: The Evolution of 100-Year Family Enterprises, is featured in her kick-off podcast to discuss his views on modern stewardship. In another informative podcast, Kathryn McCarthy, independent advisor to families and family offices, joins Kirby to discuss the state of family offices and the biggest hurdles they face. Finally, Withers Worldwide Partners, Ivan Sacks, William Kambas, and David Guin discuss what is new regarding family offices including family office set-up, structure, and compliance from their chapters 5 and 7 in the Second Edition Complete Family Office Handbook. New podcasts will be added twice a month on germane topics. Click for more information.

Kirby Rosplock, PhD, is the founder of Tamarind Partners, Inc., a world-class family office consultancy and founder and chief learning officer of Tamarind Learning, a comprehensive, virtual learning platform for family offices, advisors, and the families they serve. To learn more about Tamarind Learning and Tamarind Partners, visit and TamarindLearning.com and TamarindPartners.com .

