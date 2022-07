Exploit the War on Cash By Buying Shares of This Fintech Giant Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks, especially technology ones, have had a turbulent 2022 thus far. The Nasdaq Composite, down 26% year to date, has gotten off to its worst start to a year in the index's history. It's not very difficult to understand why -- inflation recently surged to a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve is sharply raising interest rates in response, and a wide array of adverse impacts from the Russian-Ukrainian War have shattered investor sentiment around the globe. Volatile times bring terrific investment opportunities for long-term investors, however.As short-term noise continues to tower above the fundamentals of so many great businesses, prudent investors should aim to exploit the ongoing tech correction. Financial technology (fintech) stocks, which belong to tech companies that strive to disrupt the traditional financial services industry, are in the same boat as the rest. But as the war on cash continues to heat up, a lot of these companies appear well positioned to bounce back in the long run.Here's one leading fintech stock that investors shouldn't hesitate to pounce on right now. Continue reading