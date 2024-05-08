8 May 2024

Announcement No. 16







Exploration of options regarding a directed capital increase at market price in Pharma Equity Group A/S







In continuation of company announcement no. 15 of 8 May 2024 regarding notice of an extraordinary general meeting, to be held on 3 June 2024. with a view to reducing the company's capital, the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S ("PEG") has today decided to explore the possibilities of strengthening PEG's working capital through a capital increase at market price.







Any directed capital increase will be expected to be carried out without a prospectus being prepared due to the expected size of the capital increase.







Any capital increase will be subject to the adoption of the capital reduction. The specific details of a possible capital increase will be published when and if the Board of Directors decides to do so.







For further information, please contact:







Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114







Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222



