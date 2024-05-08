|
08.05.2024 15:16:55
Exploration of options regarding a directed capital increase at market price in Pharma Equity Group A/S
|8 May 2024
Announcement No. 16
Exploration of options regarding a directed capital increase at market price in Pharma Equity Group A/S
In continuation of company announcement no. 15 of 8 May 2024 regarding notice of an extraordinary general meeting, to be held on 3 June 2024. with a view to reducing the company's capital, the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S ("PEG") has today decided to explore the possibilities of strengthening PEG's working capital through a capital increase at market price.
Any directed capital increase will be expected to be carried out without a prospectus being prepared due to the expected size of the capital increase.
Any capital increase will be subject to the adoption of the capital reduction. The specific details of a possible capital increase will be published when and if the Board of Directors decides to do so.
For further information, please contact:
Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114
Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
|
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -Amehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -Amehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -A
|0,19
|-19,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich freundlich -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschlussstand -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex hielt weiter Kurs auf neue Allzeithochs. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Donnerstag nach oben. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag vermehrt Gewinne.