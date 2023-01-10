|
10.01.2023 08:00:00
Explore and Discover New Fields: Japanese Government's Official E-magazine, "KIZUNA"
TOKYO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of the Government of Japan's official e-magazine, "KIZUNA," features an author who won the Hans Christian Andersen Award, a midwife working to upgrade the quality of childbirth care in Tanzania, a young violinist tackling social issues, and Japan's scenic winter landscapes.
Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212261666/_prw_PI2fl_42J7ckg3.jpg
Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212261666/_prw_PI1fl_t1FXnNc4.jpg
- Finding Your Magic: A World-Renowned Author Reveals Her Secret KADONO Eiko, the author of "Kiki's Delivery Service" and winner of the Hans Christian Andersen Award, shares her philosophy. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/12/finding_your_magic.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022
- Midwifery Education Offers a Positive Childbirth Experience in Tanzania A midwifery expert has been working to propagate the Japanese way of respectful childbirth care. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/12/positive_childbirth_experience.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022
- Embracing Music as an Indispensable Tool for Social Change Graduating from Harvard College and The Juilliard School, a Japanese violinist uses her rare qualities to tackle social issues. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/12/embracing_music.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022
- Winter--A Chance to Discover a Never-Before-Seen Japan Winter in Japan offers the breathtaking beauty of Kinkaku-ji (golden pavilion) in Kyoto, the intensity of the Namahage (ogre) New Year ritual, and the fun of touring around Lemon Island in Hiroshima. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/12/never-before-seen_japan.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022
About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022
