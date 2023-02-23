|
Explore Bun.js: The all-in-one JavaScript runtime
Bun.js is an all-in-one JavaScript toolkit whose lighthearted moniker belies its transformative potential. Bun draws together several important themes in server-side JavaScript, resulting in a single, high-performance tool. It is a runtime like Node or Deno, a package manager like NPM or pnpm, and a build tool like webpack or Vite. It has rapidly evolved from a one-person side project to a compelling alternative to standard approaches.Bun vs. Node.jsBun.js is fundamentally a server-side JavaScript runtime like Node. Atop this is incorporated a package manager and a bundler/transpiler. The runtime itself is the current focus of development and is the most fully realized part of the project. The package manager is the next most developed, and the bundler is the most alpha-stage at the moment.To read this article in full, please click here
