Explore Developments in Enhanced Suturing Devices on Advancements Television Series

JUPITER, Fla., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an upcoming episode scheduled to broadcast 3Q/2020, Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how technology is redefining suturing. Check local listings for more info.

Coming up on Advancements, the series will explore innovative surgical solutions that enable users to perform surgical tasks consistently in hard to reach locations. As non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease continue to increase, so too will the need for access to surgical services. Suturing requires time and effort from a trained surgeon, and current laparoscopic solutions do not offer versatility of use across proficiency levels. With a look at ErgoSuture, the show will inform about the Drive'N Roll™ technology, which was designed by surgeons for surgeons.

"Suturing is a critical, often overlooked part of every surgery. It can play a key role in the feasibility and outcomes of a procedure. Our tailor-made solutions redefine suturing by simplifying the process to help improve care and increase access to care," said Claude Nogard, CEO & co-founder, ErgoSuture.

Viewers will learn about ErgoSuture's multifunctional suturing platform for open, minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgeries, as well as its mitral and tricuspid valve repair and suture anchoring system for transcatheter applications, SATAR[1].

"Partnering with subject matter experts to develop surgical solutions that help improve suturing safety, speed, and versatility, ErgoSuture's enhanced suturing devices allow users to effortlessly suture in hard to reach places," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series.

ErgoSuture is a medical technology research boutique driving surgical innovation through advanced suturing systems. Its current product development, directly informed by physician insights, focuses on two key areas: minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and valve repair. ErgoSuture's Drive'N Roll system redefines suturing to allow experts and non-experts to effectively and efficiently suture laparoscopically and robot-assisted. Its SATAR transcatheter technology leverages an advanced suturing system to help address mitral and tricuspid valve regurgitations.

[1] Segmentally Adjustable Transcatheter Annuloplasty Ring

