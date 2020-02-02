Explore opens Boston Office to boost US growth

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explore is excited to announce the opening of its new US Head Office in downtown Boston to expand its brand presence and boost sales from the North American market.

Having successfully launched Explore's North American presence back in 2010 and after nine years of helping Explore develop a loyal base of customers in the USA and Canada, Trevor Saxty is divesting his shareholding in Explore – North America and handing over his management responsibilities to Samantha Cox who has been appointed as Regional Director for North America.

Explore North America is now 100% owned by Explore Worldwide Ltd. and the transition provides an opportunity for Explore to continue the great work that has been done in North America whilst increasing investment to accelerate growth of passenger numbers in the North American market. The existing California based sales team will remain in place and will be supported by the new headquarters team in Boston.

Samantha joins Explore from Travelopia, where she held the role of Managing Director for its North American Leisure division. Prior to this, she held various roles within TUI Group, including as Managing Director of TrekAmerica.

Samantha Cox, Regional Director for North America at Explore, comments, "I am really excited to be joining the Explore team and opening our Boston office. Strengthening our support and partnerships with the travel trade will be key to increasing sales and boosting our presence in the US and Canada."

Joe Ponte, Managing Director at Explore added, "We're really grateful for all the good work done by Trevor Saxty and his team in California establishing our first foothold in North America and look forward to expanding our presence in the region with the launch of our new regional HQ in Boston. We are delighted to welcome Samantha as our new Regional Director for North America and her results-driven nature and skill in inspiring sales teams will be an exciting addition to our global team and I am confident that she will steer continued growth in our North American markets."

For further information visit http://www.exploreworldwide.com or call 1 800 715 1746

SOURCE Explore