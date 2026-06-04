Exploring European Expansion Opportunities for China’s Manufacturing and Logistics Industry



EQS Newswire / 04/06/2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Cushman & Wakefield Hosts "Europe Unlocked" Summits in Shanghai and Guangzhou

HONG KONG SAR - th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union. The principles of mutual respect, openness, cooperation, and win-win outcomes have long defined China–EU collaboration, laying a solid foundation for Chinese manufacturing enterprises expanding overseas.



Europe has now become a key strategic destination for Chinese companies going global, backed by its high-quality consumer markets, abundant labor force, mature industrial supply chains, and well-established legal framework. In response, Cushman & Wakefield hosted summits on the topic of Europe Unlocked — New Opportunities for China's Manufacturing & Logistics Industry in Shanghai on June 2 and in Guangzhou on June 4, 2026.



These summits brought together Cushman & Wakefield's industrial real estate experts from Europe, APAC and Greater China, along with representatives and leading industrial park enterprises from the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic. The events provided in-depth insights into the characteristics and advantages of European industrial investment and key industrial park investment opportunities, and attracted broad interest and participation from corporate representatives.



Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive, APAC & EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield, opened the Guangzhou summit and said: "Leveraging our global platform to bring our logistics and industrial sector leads to China to provide in-person intelligence on the current dynamics and strategic opportunities across Europe's markets is what Cushman & Wakefield is all about. The trading relationship between China and Europe is long established, and is now entering a new phase, as opportunities in e-commerce continue to evolve. Our significant investment in our digital ecosystem, including all things data, analytics, and AI, together with our local brokers' deep market expertise, is helping clients make well informed, data-driven decisions to drive value for their businesses. It has been our pleasure to partner with our leading European developer clients to host these summits – and we look forward to continuing this working relationship going forward."



KK Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, commented: "Over the past five years, European investment in China has continued to grow steadily, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland recording double-digit growth. European companies' deep familiarity with China's industrial supply chains also provides strong support for Chinese enterprises to expand into Europe and integrate into local markets. At the same time, Chinese enterprises are increasingly adopting a more strategic and long-term approach to overseas expansion, with greater emphasis on operational resilience, regional diversification, and proximity to customers. Through hosting Europe Unlocked summits, we aim to provide practical market insights and local expertise to help companies better navigate Europe's diverse industrial landscape and make more informed expansion decisions"



Europe continues to attract strong interest from Chinese enterprises: Chinese inward investment into Europe reached almost €17 billion in 2025, up 67% on 2024 volumes and accounting for nearly a quarter of total global Chinese FDI in 2025[1]. European logistics and industrial markets show positive signs for businesses looking to locate in Europe with occupational demand rallying over the past year, availability of real estate options having grown in many markets since 2022 and developers keen to deliver more high-standard buildings to the market. Additionally, investor conviction in the asset class in Europe remains high with more capital being raised in 2025 to deploy specifically into logistics and industrial real estate assets in Europe than any other single sector[2].



Michael Carson, Head of Supply Chain & Logistics Consulting, APAC & EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield, added: "We've built strong credentials in core industrial markets across the region, including Germany, the UK and Eastern Europe. With deep experience, strong connectivity and best in class tools, we will help China manufacturing and logistics enterprises grow business and expand strategically into new markets across the globe."



Tony Su, Managing Director and Head of Industrial & Logistics Services, China, Cushman & Wakefield, noted: "In recent years, we have drawn on our global resources and professional expertise to successfully support multiple enterprises in entering the European market. We have also assisted dozens of multinational companies in establishing operations in China. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our strengths to support the global expansion of Chinese manufacturing and logistics enterprises, providing efficient and professional on-the-ground services."



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1 Rhodium Group

2 Realfin



Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Cushman & Wakefield Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 53,000 employees in nearly 350 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit





News Source: Cushman & Wakefield

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 - This year marks the 50anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union. The principles of mutual respect, openness, cooperation, and win-win outcomes have long defined China–EU collaboration, laying a solid foundation for Chinese manufacturing enterprises expanding overseas.Europe has now become a key strategic destination for Chinese companies going global, backed by its high-quality consumer markets, abundant labor force, mature industrial supply chains, and well-established legal framework. In response, Cushman & Wakefield hosted summits on the topic of Europe Unlocked — New Opportunities for China's Manufacturing & Logistics Industry in Shanghai on June 2 and in Guangzhou on June 4, 2026.These summits brought together Cushman & Wakefield's industrial real estate experts from Europe, APAC and Greater China, along with representatives and leading industrial park enterprises from the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic. The events provided in-depth insights into the characteristics and advantages of European industrial investment and key industrial park investment opportunities, and attracted broad interest and participation from corporate representatives.Leveraging our global platform to bring our logistics and industrial sector leads to China to provide in-person intelligence on the current dynamics and strategic opportunities across Europe's markets is what Cushman & Wakefield is all about. The trading relationship between China and Europe is long established, and is now entering a new phase, as opportunities in e-commerce continue to evolve. Our significant investment in our digital ecosystem, including all things data, analytics, and AI, together with our local brokers' deep market expertise, is helping clients make well informed, data-driven decisions to drive value for their businesses. It has been our pleasure to partner with our leading European developer clients to host these summits – and we look forward to continuing this working relationship going forward.", commented: "Over the past five years, European investment in China has continued to grow steadily, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland recording double-digit growth. European companies' deep familiarity with China's industrial supply chains also provides strong support for Chinese enterprises to expand into Europe and integrate into local markets. At the same time, Chinese enterprises are increasingly adopting a more strategic and long-term approach to overseas expansion, with greater emphasis on operational resilience, regional diversification, and proximity to customers. Through hosting Europe Unlocked summits, we aim to provide practical market insights and local expertise to help companies better navigate Europe's diverse industrial landscape and make more informed expansion decisions"Europe continues to attract strong interest from Chinese enterprises: Chinese inward investment into Europe reached almost €17 billion in 2025, up 67% on 2024 volumes and accounting for nearly a quarter of total global Chinese FDI in 2025. European logistics and industrial markets show positive signs for businesses looking to locate in Europe with occupational demand rallying over the past year, availability of real estate options having grown in many markets since 2022 and developers keen to deliver more high-standard buildings to the market. Additionally, investor conviction in the asset class in Europe remains high with more capital being raised in 2025 to deploy specifically into logistics and industrial real estate assets in Europe than any other single sectoradded: "We've built strong credentials in core industrial markets across the region, including Germany, the UK and Eastern Europe. With deep experience, strong connectivity and best in class tools, we will help China manufacturing and logistics enterprises grow business and expand strategically into new markets across the globe.", noted: "In recent years, we have drawn on our global resources and professional expertise to successfully support multiple enterprises in entering the European market. We have also assisted dozens of multinational companies in establishing operations in China. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our strengths to support the global expansion of Chinese manufacturing and logistics enterprises, providing efficient and professional on-the-ground services."Rhodium GroupRealfinHashtag: #Cushman&WakefieldThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 53,000 employees in nearly 350 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china ).News Source: Cushman & Wakefield 04/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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