Exploring the Extraordinary: 100 Years of Bentley Motors features Linly Designs

CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linly Designs announced today that their interior design firm will be featured in Exploring the Extraordinary: 100 Years of Bentley Motors. Two of the world's most prestigious car clubs, the Rolls-Royce Owners' Club (RROC) and the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts' Club (RREC), are launching this new publication on July 27th in Troy, MI.

Produced by UK's leading publisher St James's House and written by an editorial team of experts, aficionados and tastemakers, this beautifully designed, 432-page hardback book charts Bentley's 100 years of groundbreaking design and engineering, and celebrates its status as one of the world's leading names in luxury.

During the publication's launch, more than 150 classic cars will be gathered at the 41st Annual Concours d'Elegance of America, a premier vintage auto show in Plymouth, Michigan. To resonate with the book's theme of luxury, a carefully curated selection of high-end brands will also be present, enabling guests to immerse themselves in a world of luxurious tastes, products and experiences. Richard Freed, CEO of St James's House, said: "What better way to launch this wonderful book than with a celebration of the finer things in life? We are all very excited about what promises to be an event to remember."

Linly Designs is the only Illinois-based Interior Design firm to be partnering with the RROC and RREC's Exploring the Extraordinary: 100 Years of Bentley Motors. Their interior design firm will be highlighted in the publication with a dedicated profile which will delve into the firm's history, values, beliefs and vision for the future.

ABOUT LINLY DESIGNS

Linly Designs offers a full range of interior design services and at-home and in-store consultations to create unique and personalized living spaces. Specializing in everything from custom window treatments to hand-selected custom furniture, Linly Designs creates a personal shopping experience exclusive to every client's needs. Their exclusive interior design service, "Accessory Call®", allows clients to experience their home with furniture, artwork and floral arrangements, before making final selections. Linly Designs offers clients distinctive, timeless pieces that cannot be found anywhere else and is located at 445 W. Ogden Avenue in Clarendon Hills. For more information, please call 630-769-5099 or visit http://www.LinlyDesigns.com.

SOURCE Linly Designs