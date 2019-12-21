Explosive Growth for Riverside-Based Workers Compensation Law Firm Collecting over 11 Million Dollars for Injured Workers in the Last Two Years

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Brian Freeman never imagined in 2013 what would become of his Riverside-based law practice just 6 years later. Starting off with nothing, Mr. Freeman launched a law practice dedicated to representing injured workers in California's Workers' Compensation system. His trademark was and is "fighting for the average Joe (R)." By 2019, Attorney Freeman and his growing dedicated team had recovered over 11 million dollars for injured workers in just the last two years.

With this growth has come new team members, including the first associate attorney hire for 2020: Melissa Lyons, Esq. Ms. Lyons will begin working at the firm January 2020 and the firm will be expanding to Orange County.

"The biggest compliment is when one of my former clients refers one of their personal friends or family members to me for representation because they trust me," says Attorney Freeman. "Any mega-firm can spend hundreds of thousands on billboard advertising, but having a word-of-mouth referral is something special."

With an increasing number of warehouses and warehouse workers in the Inland Empire, Attorney Freeman has seen a spike in new cases coming from workers injured in the warehouse. "During the holiday season, such as black friday and Christmas, the warehouses are hiring many additional people to meet the demand. With the increase in physical labor and time deadlines, there seems to be a correlation in more injuries and need for representation," Freeman explains.

"Many injured workers are unaware of their legal rights. Retaining competent counsel to pursue all the benefits and legal remedies those injured workers are entitled to is the epitome of 'fighting for the average Joe," says Freeman.

While the firm started off located in Corona, California (Horsethief Canyon), there is now an office in downtown Riverside located at 4129 Main St, Ste B7, Riverside, CA 92501, and there is an office coming soon in Orange County, California in 2020.

"I am excited to see what we can do for our clients in the future as we have grown and continue to grow. There is a synergy that is building due to a fantastic team all working together for the common goal of fighting for the average Joe."

SOURCE Workers Compensation Lawyer Inc