Express, Inc. Posts Loss In Q3, Comps. Down 8%; WHP To Make Common Equity PIPE Investment

(RTTNews) - Express, Inc. (EXPR) reported a third quarter net loss of $34.4 million, or $0.50 per share compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $0.19 per share, a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated net sales decreased 8% to $434.1 million, with consolidated comparable sales down 8%. Analysts on average had estimated $451.77 million in revenue.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

For the full year 2022, the company expects: comparable sales of flat to up 1%; and loss per share of $1.12 to $1.22.

Separately, Express, Inc. and WHP Global announced they have entered into a strategic partnership. Express, Inc. will form an intellectual property joint venture with WHP, which will acquire certain intellectual property of EXPR. Concurrently, EXPR will transform into an omnichannel platform company.

WHP will also make a common equity PIPE investment to acquire 5.4 million newly issued shares of Express, Inc. at $4.60 per share, representing an approximate pro forma ownership of 7.4%.

The intellectual property joint venture implies a total value of the Express brand's intellectual property at approximately $400 million and will be 60% owned by WHP and 40% owned by the EXPR platform company. WHP will invest $235 million for its stake in the intellectual property joint venture and EXPR will contribute certain of its intellectual property assets in exchange for cash. Upon completion, Express, Inc. Board will be expanded to include Shmidman.

Shares of Express, Inc. are down 16% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

