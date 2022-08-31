Express, Inc. Q2 Net Income Declines; Comps. Up 1%

(RTTNews) - Express, Inc. (EXPR) reported second quarter net income of $7.0 million, or $0.10 per share compared to net income of $10.6 million, or $0.15 per share, a year ago. Gross margin was 33.1% of net sales compared to 32.6%, an increase of approximately 50 basis points. Consolidated net sales increased 2% to $464.9 million, with consolidated comparable sales up 1%.

Tim Baxter, CEO, said: "While our performance was below our outlook, we achieved solid results despite challenging macroeconomic conditions that worsened as the quarter progressed. While we have lowered our outlook for the back half of this year to reflect the uncertainty of macroeconomic conditions, we remain committed to our long-term objective of a mid-single digit operating margin."

For the third quarter, the company expects: comparable sales to decrease mid-single digits; and gross margin rate to decrease approximately 350 basis points.

For the full year 2022, the company expects: comparable sales to increase mid-single digits; gross margin rate to increase approximately 100 basis points; and a loss per share of $0.16 to $0.22.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.